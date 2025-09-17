DU UG Admissions 2025: On Spot Mop-Up Round Begins Today; Eligibility & Allotment Details

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has announced an On-the-Spot Mop-Up Admission Round to fill around 7500 seats that remain vacant after the completion of Mop-Up Round 1. Unlike previous regular rounds conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), this special round will be held in physical mode, and admissions will be based on Class 12 scores.

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced an On-the-Spot Mop-Up Admission Round to fill around 7500 seats that remain vacant after the completion of Mop-Up Round 1. Unlike previous regular rounds conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), this special round will be held in physical mode, and admissions will be based on Class 12 scores.

Eligibility and Registration Process

The mop-up round is open only to candidates who are not currently enrolled in any Delhi University program. Students already admitted to any DU course will not be eligible. Registered candidates must log in to their admission dashboard and apply under the mop-up tab, while new candidates can register through the official portal – ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Fresh applicants will need to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 in addition to the regular registration charges.

The registration window will remain open today, September 17, at 5 PM to September 19 at 11.59 PM. Candidates who had registered earlier can also edit their details, but must ensure their academic records exactly match the Class 12 marksheet to avoid cancellation. Applicants are required to upload valid supporting documents and select program-college preferences based on the available seat matrix published on the website.

No supernumerary quota admissions will be permitted, except for PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities).

Allotment and Reporting

Seat allotments for this round will be final – no upgrades or withdrawals will be entertained. Allocations and admissions are tentatively scheduled to begin on September 23. Shortlisted candidates will receive an invitation letter via email, which will include details of the date, time, and venue of reporting. Entry at the venue will only be permitted on the basis of this letter. At the time of admission, candidates must carry both original and self-attested copies of essential documents, including:

Invitation letter and CSAS (UG) form printouts

Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets and certificates

Valid government ID proof (Aadhaar, Passport, etc.)

Category certificate (if applicable)

The university has advised applicants to regularly check their email IDs to ensure they do not miss any updates related to the mop-up round.