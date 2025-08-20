Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: Round-II Upgradation & Spot Admission Schedule Released

Our Web Correspondent
File Image

Summary
The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for the next phase of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2025-26.
Admissions taken in the spot round will be final, with no provision for withdrawal or upgradation.

The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for the next phase of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2025-26, covering Round-II upgradation for supernumerary quotas and the upcoming spot admission round.

As per the official schedule, upgraded allocations and quota-based seat allotments — including Children/Widows of Armed Forces personnel (CW), Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports, and Ward categories — will be declared at 5 PM on August 22, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must accept them by 4.59 PM on August 23, while colleges are required to verify and approve applications by 11.59 PM the same day. The deadline for online fee payment is August 24.

Following this, the list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 25 at 5 PM. Students who have not been admitted by August 24 will be eligible to apply for the spot round until August 27. Allocations for the spot round will be declared on August 28, with seat acceptance due by August 29 and final fee payment by August 30.

According to university data, a total of 6,079 seats had been allocated in the supernumerary categories during earlier rounds, including 3,263 under CW, 1,091 under ECA, and 1,725 under Sports. These allocations were processed separately and did not affect candidates already provisionally admitted or withdrawn in other CSAS rounds.

The university has further clarified that students admitted by August 24 will not be able to withdraw their admissions, as dashboards will be frozen thereafter. Similarly, admissions taken in the spot round will be final, with no provision for withdrawal or upgradation.

