DU PG Admission 2026: Round 1 Merit List and Subject-Wise Allocation Scores Released

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first merit list for postgraduate admissions under the DU PG Admission 2026 process. Candidates who applied for admission to postgraduate programmes can now access their seat allotment status through the official admission portal.

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first merit list for postgraduate admissions under the DU PG Admission 2026 process. Candidates who applied for admission to postgraduate programmes can now access their seat allotment status through the official admission portal (admission.uod.ac.in). The university has offered a total of 11,548 seats in the first round of admissions across various postgraduate courses.

Students can check and download the DU PG Round 1 merit list by logging into the admission portal using their Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) application number and password. The merit list has been published as part of the university’s ongoing admission process for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the admission schedule released by the university, candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round must accept their allocated seats by today, June 17. Following seat acceptance, colleges and departments will carry out document verification and approval of admissions until June 18. Candidates who successfully complete these stages will be required to pay the admission fee by June 19 to confirm their seats.

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The university has also released the programme-wise cut-offs for postgraduate admissions. Candidates must meet or exceed the prescribed cut-off marks for their chosen course to remain eligible for admission through the counselling process. The cut-offs will play a crucial role in determining admissions across different programmes and categories.

For the first round of DU PG admissions, seat allocations have been carried out for 74 postgraduate programmes. Admissions have been offered across multiple reservation categories, including Unreserved (UR), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrants (KM), Single Girl Child (SGC), and Orphan categories.

The university has clarified that admissions to performance-based programmes such as MA Music, Master of Physical Education (MPEd), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Fine Arts (MFA), as well as admissions under the Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel (CW) and Sports categories, will be completed during the third round of the admission process.

Admission to postgraduate programmes at Delhi University is being conducted primarily on the basis of candidates’ CUET PG scores. However, the university has also specified that applicants must fulfil any additional eligibility requirements prescribed for specific programmes. Therefore, meeting the CUET PG criteria alone may not be sufficient for admission to certain courses.

The University of Delhi has also announced the schedule for the second round of postgraduate admissions. The DU PG Round 2 merit list will be published on June 22, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the second round will have until June 24 to accept their allotments. Document verification and approval of admissions for Round 2 will be conducted between June 22 and June 25. Students who receive admission offers in the second round must complete the fee payment process by June 27 to secure their seats.

Find the detailed cutoff scores here.