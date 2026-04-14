Delhi University (DU)

Complete One Semester at Foreign Universities? DU Proposes Study Abroad Option for UG Students

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2026
11:27 AM

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Summary
The University of Delhi is set to consider a proposal to introduce a Semester Away Programme (SAP).
The proposal, aimed at enhancing academic flexibility and global exposure, is expected to be discussed at the upcoming Academic Council meeting.

The University of Delhi is set to consider a proposal to introduce a Semester Away Programme (SAP) that would allow undergraduate students to pursue part of their studies at foreign higher education institutions. The proposal, aimed at enhancing academic flexibility and global exposure, is expected to be discussed at the upcoming Academic Council meeting.

The initiative is being explored under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 and aligns with the broader vision of the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises flexibility, multidisciplinary learning, and global engagement in higher education. While the university has already implemented multiple exit options for undergraduate programmes, the Semester Away Programme is being seen as a step further in expanding student mobility and academic choices.

According to officials, the proposed programme would allow students to spend one semester at a recognised foreign higher education institution, provided they fulfil the academic requirements of their degree programme at Delhi University. Registrar Vikas Gupta, while talking to PTI, highlighted that the initiative is designed to offer greater flexibility, enabling students to engage in internships, training, and academic coursework abroad as part of their degree.

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As outlined in the proposal, students enrolled in undergraduate programmes from the academic year 2022–23 onwards would be eligible to opt for the Semester Away Programme. However, participation would be restricted to specific semesters—third, fifth, and seventh—to ensure that students can complete their degree requirements without disruption.

The programme would allow students to earn between 12 and 26 academic credits during their semester at a foreign institution, in accordance with the guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2022. The credits earned abroad would be integrated into the student’s academic record at the parent institution.

The primary objective of the SAP is to provide students with broader academic exposure, access to diverse teaching methodologies, and opportunities for research, internships, and interdisciplinary learning. It is also expected to strengthen global academic collaborations and enhance students’ readiness for international careers.

Additionally, the university may extend financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds to ensure that the opportunity is accessible to a wider section of the student community.

If approved, the Semester Away Programme could mark a significant shift in Delhi University’s approach to undergraduate education, offering students a more globally integrated and flexible learning experience.

Last updated on 14 Apr 2026
11:28 AM
Delhi University (DU) Study abroad Undergraduate Curriculum
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