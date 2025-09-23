Delhi University (DU)

DU UG On Spot Mop-Up Admission 2025 Begins Today: Who Can Participate?

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Sep 2025
12:02 PM

File Image

Summary
Delhi University (DU) is conducting its on-the-spot mop-up round of undergraduate admissions in physical mode today to fill nearly 7,500 vacant seats.
Despite multiple admission cycles, a large number of seats remain unfilled, prompting the university to introduce this special drive.

Delhi University (DU) is conducting its on-the-spot mop-up round of undergraduate admissions in physical mode today to fill nearly 7,500 vacant seats across colleges and programmes. Despite multiple admission cycles, a large number of seats remain unfilled, prompting the university to introduce this special drive.

Unlike the regular process that is based on CUET scores, this round will be conducted solely on the basis of Class 12 marks, DU announced in an official statement. Registrations for the mop-up round began on September 17 at 5 PM and closed on September 19 at 11.59 PM through the university’s admission portal. The list of vacant seats for each programme and college has already been displayed on the official DU website.

Who Can Participate?

  • Only candidates who have not secured admission in any college so far are eligible.
  • Fresh applicants who did not register earlier on the CSAS(UG)-2025 portal can also apply by paying a one-time, non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 in addition to the registration fee.
  • Candidates must appear in person with original documents and self-attested copies, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, certificates, reservation proofs (if applicable), and valid ID cards.

However, the university has clearly stated that no representatives will be allowed, and candidates must appear in person for the process. Once a seat is allotted, the decision will be final, with no provision for upgrades or withdrawals.

Importantly, admission will only be confirmed after the immediate online payment of fees at the time of allotment.

According to officials, this initiative was necessary to ensure that thousands of seats do not remain vacant. “Around 7,000-7,500 seats remain vacant even after the previous mop-up round, and the university is giving another chance to eligible candidates,” an official said.

The university has also issued an advisory urging students to take the Delhi Metro Yellow Line to Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, carry essentials like water, and maintain a sufficient bank balance for online fee payment, as failure to deposit fees on the spot will result in cancellation of admission.

DU further clarified that participation in the mop-up round does not guarantee admission, since the final outcome will depend on merit, availability of seats, and proper verification of documents.

Last updated on 23 Sep 2025
12:03 PM
