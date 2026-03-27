DSSSB Tier 1 Result 2026 Declared For Steno, LDC and Other Posts; Get Link Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in The written examinations for these posts were conducted across multiple dates in October 2026, while the exam for the Assistant Section Officer post was held earlier in August 2025

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced the Tier I results for DSSSB Recruitment 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The Tier I results have been released for a range of posts including Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), LDC-cum-Typist, and Assistant Grade I.

The written examinations for these posts were conducted across multiple dates in October 2026, while the exam for the Assistant Section Officer post was held earlier in August 2025.

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Candidates can access their results in PDF format, where roll numbers of qualified candidates are listed. Those who have cleared Tier I will be eligible to proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process, as applicable to their respective posts.

DSSSB Tier I Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the “DSSSB Result 2026” link on the homepage

Open the PDF file containing the results

Search for your roll number

Download and keep a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the next stages of the selection process.