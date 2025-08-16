delhi schools

Delhi Private Schools to Face Heavy Penalties for Unapproved Fee Hikes Under New Act

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Aug 2025
14:54 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a landmark step to bring transparency and accountability in school fee structures, the Delhi government has brought all 1,700 private schools under the ambit of a new law regulating fee hikes.
Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the move at a

In a landmark step to bring transparency and accountability in school fee structures, the Delhi government has brought all 1,700 private schools under the ambit of a new law regulating fee hikes. Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the move at a "Parents' Town Hall" in Janakpuri on Friday, stressing that the legislation would put an end to arbitrary fee increases and empower parents in decision-making.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, passed in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, mandates parental participation in fee fixation and even grants parents veto power over hikes. Around 200 parents attended the town hall, where key provisions were explained, including hefty penalties of up to ₹10 lakh for schools that raise fees without approval. Schools will also face double penalties if they fail to refund excess charges.

The Act establishes school-level, district-level, and appellate committees—comprising parents, teachers, school management, and government representatives—to finalise fee decisions. Timelines have also been fixed: proposals must be cleared by school-level committees by July 15, district-level committees by July 30, and finalised by September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sood noted that this law closes a major gap left by the 1973 rules, which covered only 300 schools, leaving many institutions outside fee regulation. "Now, all private schools in Delhi will come under the ambit of fee regulation," he said, as per the PTI report, adding that the law was designed after wide consultations with parents and experts to curb the commercialisation of education.

With stricter monitoring powers given to the Director of Education, the Act seeks to safeguard parents’ rights and bring much-needed relief to thousands of families grappling with soaring school fees in the capital.

Last updated on 16 Aug 2025
14:55 PM
delhi schools School fees Private schools
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues Final Answer Key for SSC CPO 2025- Link to Check In. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Stenographer 2024 Exam Final Marks Released - Check CBE and Skill Test Scores

Educational reforms

Education Boost: Himachal Pradesh CM Proposes Specialised Colleges Across the State

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Cut-Off Percentile Reduced, No Change in Ranks: NBEMS Issues Notice

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues Final Answer Key for SSC CPO 2025- Link to Check In. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Stenographer 2024 Exam Final Marks Released - Check CBE and Skill Test Scores

Educational reforms

Education Boost: Himachal Pradesh CM Proposes Specialised Colleges Across the State

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Cut-Off Percentile Reduced, No Change in Ranks: NBEMS Issues Notice

DNB

DNB June 2025 Final Theory Result Out - NBEMS Announces Practical Exam Schedule

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Main 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Steps and Exam Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality