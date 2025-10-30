Teachers Recruitment

Delhi Government Announces Appointment of 5,346 TGTs to Strengthen Teaching in Classes 6–10

PTI
PTI
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
14:10 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a post on X on Wednesday that the new appointments of 5,346 teachers aim to provide students with quality education and personalised guidance to help them realise their full potential
Around 10,000 teaching posts are currently vacant across Delhi government schools, affecting the student-teacher ratio, experts say

The Delhi government has announced the appointment of 5,346 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) in government and municipal schools to strengthen classroom learning and ensure individual attention for students in classes 6 to 10.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a post on X on Wednesday that the new appointments of 5,346 teachers aim to provide students with quality education and personalised guidance to help them realise their full potential.

"This is an initiative towards building an education system where students receive quality education, personalised support, and opportunities to fully develop their potential," Gupta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 10,000 teaching posts are currently vacant across Delhi government schools, affecting the student-teacher ratio, experts say.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on October 3, applications for the vacant posts opened on October 9 and will close on November 7.

Official data from the DoE shows that Delhi government schools currently have over 70,000 teachers catering to more than 18 lakh students.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 30 Oct 2025
14:12 PM
Teachers Recruitment Delhi government
Similar stories
National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Flags Incomplete Admission Data for NEET SS 2024-25; Only 3,547 Students Reported. . .

SEBI

Applications Invited for 110 SEBI Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Posts; Apply by. . .

Rajasthan government

RSSB Issues VDO Admit Card 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam Scheduled for November. . .

Telangana government

TOSS September 2025 SSC, Intermediate Results Declared; Pass Percentage at 48.86% and. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Flags Incomplete Admission Data for NEET SS 2024-25; Only 3,547 Students Reported. . .

SEBI

Applications Invited for 110 SEBI Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Posts; Apply by. . .

Rajasthan government

RSSB Issues VDO Admit Card 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam Scheduled for November. . .

Telangana government

TOSS September 2025 SSC, Intermediate Results Declared; Pass Percentage at 48.86% and. . .

NEET counselling

Dr NTR University Opens Late Fee Application Window For AP NEET PG 2025; Check Last D. . .

NEET SS

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging NEET SS 2025 Exam Schedule - Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality