Delhi Government Announces Appointment of 5,346 TGTs to Strengthen Teaching in Classes 6–10

The Delhi government has announced the appointment of 5,346 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) in government and municipal schools to strengthen classroom learning and ensure individual attention for students in classes 6 to 10.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a post on X on Wednesday that the new appointments of 5,346 teachers aim to provide students with quality education and personalised guidance to help them realise their full potential.

"This is an initiative towards building an education system where students receive quality education, personalised support, and opportunities to fully develop their potential," Gupta said.

Around 10,000 teaching posts are currently vacant across Delhi government schools, affecting the student-teacher ratio, experts say.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on October 3, applications for the vacant posts opened on October 9 and will close on November 7.

Official data from the DoE shows that Delhi government schools currently have over 70,000 teachers catering to more than 18 lakh students.

