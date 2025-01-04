CTET Provisional Answer Key objection window to close on Sunday, January 5 at ctet.nic.in

Summary The board has already released the provisional answer keys of the exam and candidates have been provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the answer keys till January 5 at ctet.nic.in To access the answer keys and raise objections, candidates will have to login to their accounts by providing their login credentials. Candidates can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per objection

The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the objection window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on Sunday, January 5 on its official website.

The board has already released the provisional answer keys of the exam and candidates have been provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the answer keys till January 5 at ctet.nic.in.

To access the answer keys and raise objections, candidates will have to login to their accounts by providing their login credentials. Candidates can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per objection.

CBSE will be releasing the final answer keys of the exam after considering the objections raised by the candidates. If the objections raised by the candidates are found to be true, the objection fee will be refunded.

How to download the provisional answer keys and raise objections?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Answer key link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 4: The answer keys will be displayed before you

Step 5: Select the answer against which you want to raise objection

Step 6: Pay required fee

Step 7: Submit your objection

The examination was conducted on December 14 and 15 at various examination centres throughtout the country. Through this exmination, eligibility of candidates will be determined for teaching positions in schools.