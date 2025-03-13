Answer Key

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow at csirnet.nta.ac.in- Details Here

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET Examination in December 2024 and wish to raise objections can do so through the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in
Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key challenge window 2024 on Friday, March 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET Examination in December 2024 and wish to raise objections can do so through the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA informed that the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. In case the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

“Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final,” the NTA said.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The CSIR UGC NET examination was conducted on February 28, March 1 and 2, 2025 in 326 examination centres located in 164 cities across the country.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

