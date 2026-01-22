CLAT 2026 Second Seat Merit List Out - Know How to Exercise Post Allotment Options

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has published the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 second provisional allotment list today, January 22. Participating candidates can now access the UG and PG counselling seat allotment list by visiting the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has published the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 second provisional allotment list today, January 22. Participating candidates can now access the UG and PG counselling seat allotment list by visiting the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Additionally, individual NLUs have also released their separate second allotment lists on the CLAT official website.

Steps to Access the Allotment List

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the ‘2nd Provisional Allotment List’ option under the notifications section.

Select the specific institute to check its published list.

View the displayed PDF.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Allotted candidates must carefully choose between three options — Freeze, Float, or Exit — before the counselling deadline.

Freeze option: Candidates who accept the allotted seat and do not wish to participate in further rounds of counselling can choose to freeze their seat. To freeze their seat, candidates must pay the non-refundable confirmation fee within the stipulated time.

Float option: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but wish to remain open to the possibility of securing a higher-preference NLU in subsequent rounds may opt for the float option. However, even these candidates need to pay the confirmation fee.

Exit option: Candidates who decide not to continue with the counselling process at any stage after registration can choose to exit.

Following this, they must pay the confirmation fee and complete the admission process at their respective NLUs by January 29.

According to the official schedule, the counselling will be held for a total of five rounds, with the third, fourth, and fifth seat allotment result release scheduled for February 5, May 2, and May 15, 2026, respectively.

Find the direct seat allotment link here.