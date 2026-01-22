AILET 2026 Second Merit List Published by NLU Delhi - 16 Selected for LLB and 9 for LLM Seats

Summary The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has officially published the second provisional merit list for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 counselling process. Candidates who had completed registration for AILET 2026 counselling can now access and download the second merit list from the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has officially published the second provisional merit list for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 counselling process. Candidates who had completed registration for AILET 2026 counselling can now access and download the second merit list from the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

As per the second provisional merit list, 16 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to the Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) (Honours) programme. Earlier, the first merit list had included 110 candidates, after which 16 seats were left vacant, leading to the release of the second list for the undergraduate law programme.

For the postgraduate programme, the second AILET 2026 merit list includes 9 shortlisted candidates for admission to the Master of Laws (LLM) course. In the first provisional merit list, NLU Delhi had offered seats to 70 candidates for the LLM programme. Following the initial round of counselling, 9 seats remained unfilled and have now been considered in the second list. The AILET 2026 merit list PDF provides key details such as the candidate’s All India Rank (AIR), admit card number, vertical category reservation, and horizontal reservation status. Shortlisted candidates must log in using their registered email ID and password to download the AILET 2026 admission offer letter from the official portal.

Candidates whose names appear in the AILET 2026 second merit list are required to confirm their admission by paying a fee of ₹50,000. The university has specified that the admission confirmation fee must be paid by 11 AM on January 27. Failure to complete the payment within the stipulated deadline may result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

NLU Delhi has clarified that the AILET 2026 merit lists will be released separately for each round of counselling. Seat allotment will be carried out strictly based on the candidate’s rank and availability of seats in each round.

Find the direct merit list link here: BA LLB(Hons) and LLM