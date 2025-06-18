COMEDK UGET Round 1 Counselling 2025 Registration Extended! Check Fresh Date Here

Summary Candidates will be able to apply for the COMEDK UGET round 1 counselling 2025 on the official website, comedk.org COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seats allotment, fee payment and collection of allotment letters and reporting to the allotted institute

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) round 1 counselling 2025 to June 24 till 2 pm. Candidates will be able to apply for the COMEDK UGET round 1 counselling 2025 on the official website, comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seats allotment, fee payment and collection of allotment letters and reporting to the allotted institute. Candidates will be allotted seats based on the COMEDK UGET merit, choices filled and seat availability. Hence, they are advised to get their documents verified before the round 1 deadline which is July 12.

The counselling registration fees for the same is Rs 200. The COMEDK results 2025 were announced on June 7, along with the COMEDK UGET rank card, which can be downloaded using their registration ID and password.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.