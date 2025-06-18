COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET Round 1 Counselling 2025 Registration Extended! Check Fresh Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2025
16:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to apply for the COMEDK UGET round 1 counselling 2025 on the official website, comedk.org
COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seats allotment, fee payment and collection of allotment letters and reporting to the allotted institute

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) round 1 counselling 2025 to June 24 till 2 pm. Candidates will be able to apply for the COMEDK UGET round 1 counselling 2025 on the official website, comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seats allotment, fee payment and collection of allotment letters and reporting to the allotted institute. Candidates will be allotted seats based on the COMEDK UGET merit, choices filled and seat availability. Hence, they are advised to get their documents verified before the round 1 deadline which is July 12.

The counselling registration fees for the same is Rs 200. The COMEDK results 2025 were announced on June 7, along with the COMEDK UGET rank card, which can be downloaded using their registration ID and password.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2025
16:51 PM
COMEDK UGET Counselling COMEDK UGET 2025
Similar stories
UPSC

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 Application Deadline Extended- Know Last Date to Apply Her. . .

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission

UKPSC PCS Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at psc.uk.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here

CLAT PG 2025

CLAT PG 2025 First Allotment List Out - Seat Confirmation Window Open Till June 20

Delhi University (DU)

DU’s CSAS UG Portal 2025 - Admissions Begin with CUET Credentials, New Courses Adde. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
International conference

Global Finance in Focus: EIILM-Kolkata Hosts Landmark International Conference on Eco. . .

UPSC

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 Application Deadline Extended- Know Last Date to Apply Her. . .

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission

UKPSC PCS Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at psc.uk.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here

CLAT PG 2025

CLAT PG 2025 First Allotment List Out - Seat Confirmation Window Open Till June 20

Delhi University (DU)

DU’s CSAS UG Portal 2025 - Admissions Begin with CUET Credentials, New Courses Adde. . .

WBCAP 2025

WBCAP 2025 Registration Begins for UG Courses at wbcap.in- Merit List to be Declared . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality