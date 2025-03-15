COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET registration deadline extended - Check last date, how to apply, all details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Mar 2025
14:33 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can now submit their applications till March 20, 2025 on the official website comedk.org
The examination will be held in a computer-based mode on May 10 and the admit cards of the exam will be released on April 30

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the registration deadline for the COMEDK UGET 2025 Exam. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications till March 20, 2025 on the official website comedk.org

Following the conclusion of the application process, the correction window will open on April 11 and close on April 14. During this time, candidates can make necessary corrections in their applications.

The examination will be held in a computer-based mode on May 10 and the admit cards of the exam will be released on April 30. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website from April 30 to May 10.

How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2025 exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the UGET application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Enter your login credentials to login to your account

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay Application fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout

Last updated on 15 Mar 2025
14:34 PM
COMEDK UGET 2025
