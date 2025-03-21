COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended- Read Details Inside

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) once again extended the undergraduate entrance test (UGET) 2025 registration deadline till March 24. Interested candidates will be able to register for COMEDK UGET 2025 by visiting the official website at comedk.org.

As per the schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2025 will be issued on April 30. The examination will take place on May 10 and will be conducted in online mode. To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and are required to have studied physics, chemistry, and mathematics, with English as a mandatory subject. General category candidates must have secured a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in physics, chemistry, and mathematics, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates from Karnataka must have obtained at least 40%.

The COMEDK 2025 result date is May 24. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

