COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Ends Today; Check for Engineering Entrance Exam Date

Summary The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will close the online registration window for the COMEDK UGET 2026 examination today, March 16. Candidates who wish to apply for the engineering entrance examination must complete the application process and fee payment before the deadline through the official website.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will close the online registration window for the COMEDK UGET 2026 examination today, March 16, at noon. Candidates who wish to apply for the engineering entrance examination must complete the application process and fee payment before the deadline through the official website, comedk.org.

The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) conducted by COMEDK is held for admission to engineering programmes offered by participating private colleges in Karnataka. Candidates who complete the registration process will be eligible to appear for the entrance examination scheduled to take place on May 9, 2026.

The application process involves several steps, including registering on the official portal, filling out the online application form, selecting preferred examination cities, uploading the required documents, and paying the prescribed application fee. Only candidates who complete both the registration and the fee payment before the deadline will be considered eligible to appear for the examination.

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Steps to Apply for COMEDK UGET 2026

To complete the application process, candidates need to visit the official website at comedk.org. On the portal, they must fill in the COMEDK UGET 2026 registration form and verify their details by generating and validating the one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number. After completing the registration, candidates should log in using their user ID and password and proceed to the application section.

Applicants will then need to select the examination, fill in the required personal and academic details, choose their preferred exam cities, and select the payment option. Before final submission, candidates should review all the details on the preview page and confirm the application by clicking on the submit button. The final step involves completing the online payment and downloading the acknowledgement page.

Applicants must pay the application fee online while submitting the form. The fee structure varies depending on whether a candidate is applying only for COMEDK UGET or opting for both COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE examinations. Candidates applying solely for COMEDK UGET 2026 are required to pay ₹1,950, while those applying for both COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE examinations must pay ₹3,200. The payment must be completed online before the final submission of the application form.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all the information entered in the application form before completing the final submission process. After submitting the form and paying the required fee, applicants should download and save the acknowledgement page for future reference.

Candidates must regularly check the official website for further updates regarding admit cards and examination guidelines.