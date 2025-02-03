CISF

CISF Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1124 Constable posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Details here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2025
19:18 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates who would like to apply for the posts can submit their application forms on the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
A total of 1124 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commenced the registration process for Constable/Driver posts on the official website. Eligible candidates who would like to apply for the posts can submit their application forms on the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

A total of 1124 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. According to the schedule, candidates need to submit their application forms by March 4, 2025, on the official website.

The recruitment process consists of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Documentation/ Trade Test/ Written Examination/ Medical Examination which will be scheduled and conducted.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the new registration option to register yourself
  3. Log in with your credentials and submit
  4. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents if required, and pay the online application fee
  5. Download the confirmation page
  6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

Applicants from the UR, EWS and OBC categories need to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/ESM categories are exempted from payment of fees.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2025
19:20 PM
CISF Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Recruitment
