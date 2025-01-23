CISF

CISF invites applications for 1124 Constable/Driver posts- Eligibility criteria here

The Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has invited applications for Constable/Driver posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1124 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration window will open on February 3 and will close on March 4, 2025. The candidates should submit only one application and they will be eligible for both Constable/Driver and Constable/DCPO. The candidate will give their 1st and 2nd preference for Constable/Driver and Constable/DCPO or vice-versa.

To be eligible, candidates should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. The age limit should be between 21 to 27 years. The crucial cut-off date for determining age limit will be the closing date for receipt of online application from the candidates i.e. 04/03/2025.

CISF Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Constable/Driver: 845 posts

Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services): 279 posts

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs100 for UR, EWS and OBC candidates. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/ESM eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

