NIRF Rankings 2025

JU Tops NIRF Rankings 2025 State Public University Category, Anna Uni Slips to 2nd Spot!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
13:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Ministry of Education has released the much-awaited National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, marking its 10th edition.
Among the most closely followed lists, the State Public Universities category saw a major shift.

The Ministry of Education has released the much-awaited National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, marking its 10th edition. This year’s rankings assessed institutions across 17 diverse categories, including engineering, management, medicine, law, pharmacy, research, and the newly added Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) category, highlighting India’s growing alignment with global academic benchmarks.

Among the most closely followed lists, the State Public Universities category saw a major shift. Jadavpur University in Kolkata has emerged as the top-ranked state public university, climbing from the second spot in 2024 and overtaking Anna University, which slipped to second place. The category underscores the strength of state-funded institutions that have consistently contributed to accessible and quality education across India.

Top 10 State Public Universities of NIRF 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
  2. Anna University, Chennai
  3. Punjab University, Chandigarh
  4. Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam
  5. Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram
  6. Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin
  7. Osmania University, Hyderabad
  8. University of Kashmir, Srinagar
  9. Gauhati University, Guwahati
  10. Bharathiar University, Coimbatore

NIRF evaluates institutions on five key parameters: teaching and learning, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. For state universities, the rankings are particularly important as they highlight how regional institutions are competing nationally, offering affordable education while excelling in research and innovation.

By showcasing academic excellence beyond central institutions, the NIRF state public university rankings strengthen the visibility of these universities, encouraging healthy competition, greater accountability, and improved student choices across India’s higher education landscape.

Last updated on 04 Sep 2025
13:55 PM
NIRF Rankings 2025 NIRF 2025 Jadavpur University State Universities
Similar stories
IIM Ahmedabad

NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Remains India's Best B-School; IIM Calcutta Falls Ou. . .

Himachal Pradesh

Rain Havoc in Himachal: Schools, Colleges Closed Statewide Until September 7

NIRF 2025

IISc Bengaluru Tops NIRF Rankings 2025 for Universities; JNU, Manipal Follow

NIRF Rankings 2025

Hindu College Tops NIRF 2025 India Rankings; Hans Raj Overtakes St. Stephen’s for T. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIM Ahmedabad

NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Remains India's Best B-School; IIM Calcutta Falls Ou. . .

Himachal Pradesh

Rain Havoc in Himachal: Schools, Colleges Closed Statewide Until September 7

NIRF 2025

IISc Bengaluru Tops NIRF Rankings 2025 for Universities; JNU, Manipal Follow

South City International Annual day
annual day

Music, dance and creative display of care

NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 Announced: IIT Madras Tops Again! Check Each Category List

NIRF Rankings 2025

Hindu College Tops NIRF 2025 India Rankings; Hans Raj Overtakes St. Stephen’s for T. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality