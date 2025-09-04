JU Tops NIRF Rankings 2025 State Public University Category, Anna Uni Slips to 2nd Spot!

Summary The Ministry of Education has released the much-awaited National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, marking its 10th edition. Among the most closely followed lists, the State Public Universities category saw a major shift.

The Ministry of Education has released the much-awaited National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, marking its 10th edition. This year’s rankings assessed institutions across 17 diverse categories, including engineering, management, medicine, law, pharmacy, research, and the newly added Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) category, highlighting India’s growing alignment with global academic benchmarks.

Among the most closely followed lists, the State Public Universities category saw a major shift. Jadavpur University in Kolkata has emerged as the top-ranked state public university, climbing from the second spot in 2024 and overtaking Anna University, which slipped to second place. The category underscores the strength of state-funded institutions that have consistently contributed to accessible and quality education across India.

Top 10 State Public Universities of NIRF 2025

Jadavpur University, Kolkata Anna University, Chennai Punjab University, Chandigarh Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin Osmania University, Hyderabad University of Kashmir, Srinagar Gauhati University, Guwahati Bharathiar University, Coimbatore

NIRF evaluates institutions on five key parameters: teaching and learning, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. For state universities, the rankings are particularly important as they highlight how regional institutions are competing nationally, offering affordable education while excelling in research and innovation.

By showcasing academic excellence beyond central institutions, the NIRF state public university rankings strengthen the visibility of these universities, encouraging healthy competition, greater accountability, and improved student choices across India’s higher education landscape.