CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT at psc.cg.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission released the CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will be appearing for State Service Prelims Examination 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the State Service Prelims exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. General Studies will be held in the morning shift and Aptitude test will be held in the afternoon shift.

This recruitment drive will fill up 246 posts in the organisation. Candidates who will qualify the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be held on June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025.

CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official website- psc.cg.gov.in Click on CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check the admit card and download the page Take a printout of the same for further use

CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.