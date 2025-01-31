CGPSC

CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT at psc.cg.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
18:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for State Service Prelims Examination 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in
As per the official schedule, the State Service Prelims exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025 in two shifts

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission released the CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will be appearing for State Service Prelims Examination 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the State Service Prelims exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. General Studies will be held in the morning shift and Aptitude test will be held in the afternoon shift.

This recruitment drive will fill up 246 posts in the organisation. Candidates who will qualify the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be held on June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website- psc.cg.gov.in
  2. Click on CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download the page
  6. Take a printout of the same for further use

CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2025
18:05 PM
CGPSC Admit Card preliminary examination
Similar stories
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Haryana NEET PG Round 3 Counselling schedule declared - Check important dates, eligib. . .

CBI

CBI to recruit for 1000 Credit Officer posts at centralbankofindia.co.in- Get direct . . .

IBPS

IBPS PO Mains Result 2024 Announced at ibps.in- Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration - Check Steps and Session 1 Exam Overview

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Haryana NEET PG Round 3 Counselling schedule declared - Check important dates, eligib. . .

Sports Fest

IIT Kharagpur’s Sports Fest, Shaurya: A Celebration of Valor and Glory

CBI

CBI to recruit for 1000 Credit Officer posts at centralbankofindia.co.in- Get direct . . .

IBPS

IBPS PO Mains Result 2024 Announced at ibps.in- Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration - Check Steps and Session 1 Exam Overview

Jobs

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card to Be Released Soon: Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality