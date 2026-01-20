CG TET Admit Card 2026 Released for February 1 Exam: Download Link and Test Details

Summary The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit card for the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered and will be appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit card for the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered and will be appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. As per the official update, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2026.

To download the CG TET admit card 2026, candidates should visit the official CG Vyapam website and locate the relevant admit card link on the homepage. After entering their registered mobile number, password, and captcha code, candidates can access and download the admit card in PDF format.

CG TET serves as a mandatory qualifying examination for aspiring teachers seeking eligibility to teach at the primary level (up to Class IV) and the upper primary level (Classes VI to VIII) in schools across Chhattisgarh. With a large number of candidates appearing for the test each year, the admit card is a crucial document that authorises entry into the examination centre.

The CG TET 2026 examination will be held at designated centres across the state. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the exam venue. The test is generally conducted in two shifts, with the primary level examination held in the morning and the upper primary level examination in the afternoon. However, candidates are advised to check their individual admit cards carefully for exact shift timings, reporting time, and centre details.

Candidates must regularly check the official CG Vyapam website for updates related to the CG TET 2026 examination, including exam guidelines, answer keys, and result announcements.

Find the direct admit card download link here.