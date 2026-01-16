CFA LEVEL 2

CFA Level 2 November 2025 Result Declared, Pass Rate Drops - Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2026
10:57 AM

Summary
The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has officially announced the CFA Level 2 November 2025 results.
Candidates can download their CFA Level 2 scorecards by visiting the official website, cfainstitute.org.

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has officially announced the CFA Level 2 November 2025 results. As per the official data released by the institute, 42 per cent of candidates have successfully cleared the CFA Level 2 exam conducted in the November 2025 session.

Candidates can download their CFA Level 2 scorecards by visiting the official website, cfainstitute.org. To access the results, aspirants are required to log in using their registered credentials. In addition to the online availability, the CFA Institute is also sending the result status directly to candidates via email, clearly mentioning whether the candidate has secured a “pass” or “fail” outcome.

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List Details and State-Wise Cutoff Marks

How to Check the Results?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their CFA Level 2 results:

  • Visit the official CFA Institute website.
  • Navigate to the programme or results section on the homepage.
  • Enter the registered email ID on the login page.
  • Submit the details to view the result status on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

As per the announcement, the pass rate for the CFA Level 2 November 2025 exam stands at 42%, marking a decline from the May and August 2025 exam cycles, which recorded a 54% and 45% pass rate, respectively.

The CFA Level 2 examination was held from November 12 to November 18, 2025, across designated test centres. The result evaluation has been carried out by subject matter experts using the Angoff standard-setting method, a widely accepted approach used to determine minimum qualifying scores based on exam difficulty and expert judgment.

According to the official qualifying norms, candidates were required to achieve a minimum score of 43 per cent to meet the passing criteria.

The CFA Program comprises three levels — Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 — designed to test the analytical, quantitative, and practical investment management skills of aspiring financial professionals.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their results for professional and academic records, as the CFA Level 2 qualification plays a crucial role in progressing toward the final level of the CFA programme.

Find the direct result download link here.

BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality