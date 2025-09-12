competitive exams

Competitive Exams - Govt Defers Revised PwD Guidelines Implementation Until Year End!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Sep 2025
11:42 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The government has postponed the implementation of its revised guidelines for conducting competitive examinations for persons with disabilities (PwDs) until the end of this year.
The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) said the decision was taken due to the lack of preparedness among examining bodies and to safeguard the immediate interests of candidates.

The government has postponed the implementation of its revised guidelines for conducting competitive examinations for persons with disabilities (PwDs) until the end of this year. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) said the decision was taken due to the lack of preparedness among examining bodies and to safeguard the immediate interests of candidates.

According to the office memorandum, all public competitive exams notified up to December 31, 2025, will continue under the existing system. However, candidates who wish to use assistive technologies to attempt exams independently during this period may be supported and accommodated “to the reasonable extent possible” by the respective exam authorities.

The clarification comes after the government issued new comprehensive rules last month under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The revised rules had placed stricter conditions on the use of scribes, directing agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and NTA to establish vetted scribe pools within two years and gradually phase out the current “own scribe” practice, which authorities flagged for misuse and malpractice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials explained that the deferment will allow exam-conducting agencies more time to prepare for technology-driven solutions and ensure smoother implementation in future cycles. Meanwhile, the DEPwD will conduct extensive consultations with examining bodies, disability rights groups, and other stakeholders before rolling out the new framework.

The ministry has directed all concerned departments and agencies to strictly follow the revised timelines once notified, while also working towards building mechanisms that ensure fairness, accessibility, and transparency in examinations for PwD candidates.

Last updated on 12 Sep 2025
11:44 AM
competitive exams Persons with Disability (PwD) Guidelines
Similar stories
Indian Nursing Council (INC)

INC Withdraws Recognition of 30+ Nursing Colleges Over Non-Compliance; Check Details

NID DAT 2026

NID DAT 2026 Prelims Date Released - Registration Opens for BDes and MDes Courses

Atal Incubation Centre

Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates First Overseas Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi Abu. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Update: SC Hearing on Transparency Plea Today; Counselling Begins in Few. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indian Nursing Council (INC)

INC Withdraws Recognition of 30+ Nursing Colleges Over Non-Compliance; Check Details

NID DAT 2026

NID DAT 2026 Prelims Date Released - Registration Opens for BDes and MDes Courses

Atal Incubation Centre

Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates First Overseas Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi Abu. . .

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025: Exam Centre Address Revised! Changes & Affected Examinees. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Update: SC Hearing on Transparency Plea Today; Counselling Begins in Few. . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link & College Wise Rep. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality