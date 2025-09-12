Competitive Exams - Govt Defers Revised PwD Guidelines Implementation Until Year End!

Summary The government has postponed the implementation of its revised guidelines for conducting competitive examinations for persons with disabilities (PwDs) until the end of this year. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) said the decision was taken due to the lack of preparedness among examining bodies and to safeguard the immediate interests of candidates.

The government has postponed the implementation of its revised guidelines for conducting competitive examinations for persons with disabilities (PwDs) until the end of this year. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) said the decision was taken due to the lack of preparedness among examining bodies and to safeguard the immediate interests of candidates.

According to the office memorandum, all public competitive exams notified up to December 31, 2025, will continue under the existing system. However, candidates who wish to use assistive technologies to attempt exams independently during this period may be supported and accommodated “to the reasonable extent possible” by the respective exam authorities.

The clarification comes after the government issued new comprehensive rules last month under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The revised rules had placed stricter conditions on the use of scribes, directing agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and NTA to establish vetted scribe pools within two years and gradually phase out the current “own scribe” practice, which authorities flagged for misuse and malpractice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials explained that the deferment will allow exam-conducting agencies more time to prepare for technology-driven solutions and ensure smoother implementation in future cycles. Meanwhile, the DEPwD will conduct extensive consultations with examining bodies, disability rights groups, and other stakeholders before rolling out the new framework.

The ministry has directed all concerned departments and agencies to strictly follow the revised timelines once notified, while also working towards building mechanisms that ensure fairness, accessibility, and transparency in examinations for PwD candidates.