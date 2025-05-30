Central Board of Secondary Education to Begin Registration For CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025- Details

Summary The submission of LOC for supplementary exams for both Class 10, 12 will begin through the official website of CBSE Pariksha Sangam The CBSE supplementary examination 2025 will be conducted based on the syllabus prescribed for the board examination for session 2024-25, available on the official website

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to commence the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 registration today, May 30, 2025. The submission of LOC for supplementary exams for both Class 10, 12 will begin through the official website of CBSE Pariksha Sangam.

As per the official notice, only those students whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations, 2025. Students who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 board examination this year as regular students from the affiliated schools and whose result has been declared as 'compartment' should approach the school from which they have appeared in 2025 main examinations for sponsoring of their name for supplementary examinations.

The CBSE supplementary examination 2025 will be conducted based on the syllabus prescribed for the board examination for session 2024-25, available on the official website.

The schools will have to use their affiliation number as a user ID and the password already available with them for login to the system for submission of LOC. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.