CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines for Class 10, 12 LOC Submission - All Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released new instructions for affiliated schools regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2025-26 Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations. The Board has stressed strict accuracy in student data, adherence to deadlines, and introduced the mandatory use of APAAR IDs for students in India.

CBSE has made it clear that once the LOC is submitted, no corrections in names, subjects, or section strength will be allowed. Schools must ensure that the number of students matches the teacher availability in each subject, as teachers will also be assigned evaluation duties accordingly. Any lapse in compliance could lead to severe consequences, including withholding of results.

A major change this year is the compulsory APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) ID for all students in India, which will be verified before LOC finalisation. However, CBSE-affiliated schools abroad are exempted from this requirement due to administrative reasons.

For the first time, CBSE has also introduced a separate portal for Children With Special Needs (CWSN). Schools must complete the submission of CWSN details before the general LOC deadline, as no additions will be entertained later.

The Board has specified exam fees for 2025-26: ₹1,600 per candidate in India for five subjects (₹320 per additional subject), ₹5,500 in Nepal (₹1,100 per additional subject), and ₹11,000 in other countries (₹2,200 per additional subject). A late fee of ₹2,000 per candidate will apply after the deadline. Visually impaired students are exempted from paying exam fees.

CBSE also underlined that subject choices must strictly follow the official Scheme of Studies. Schools will receive Data Verification Slips for each student after LOC submission, covering details such as name, date of birth, parents’ names, and subjects. Corrections, if any, will only be permitted between October 13 and October 27, 2025.

The Board has advised school heads to conduct awareness meetings with teachers, students, and parents about the importance of accurate data entry. CBSE has reminded that errors in LOC submission or failure to comply with APAAR requirements may directly affect student eligibility for the 2025-26 board exams.

Read the official notice here.