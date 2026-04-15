CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Out: Over 25 Lakh Students Receive Scores, Check Details Here

Summary The results are now available on the board’s official websites, and students can access their scorecards online To download the marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026, bringing relief and excitement to over 25 lakh students across the country. The results are now available on the board’s official websites, and students can access their scorecards online.

According to CBSE officials, the evaluation process was completed on schedule, allowing the board to release the results without delay. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results by visiting the official portals — results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

To download the marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Due to heavy traffic immediately after the announcement, the websites may experience temporary slowdowns.

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In addition to the official websites, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. These platforms provide secure and convenient access to official academic documents.

This year, CBSE continued its focus on a balanced assessment system, emphasizing both theoretical knowledge and internal assessment components. The board has also ensured transparency in the evaluation process.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation within the stipulated time frame. Details regarding compartment examinations for those who did not pass in one or more subjects will be announced shortly.

Schools have been advised to guide students on the next steps, including admission to Class 11 streams based on their performance and interests.

The CBSE Class 10 results mark an important milestone in a student’s academic journey, opening doors to future educational opportunities