CBSE Releases Tentative Datesheet 2026 for Class 10, 12 Board Exams; Final Schedule Soon

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the tentative datesheet for the 2026 board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. As per the official schedule, the CBSE board exams will begin on February 17, 2026, across all CBSE-affiliated schools in India and abroad.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the tentative datesheet for the 2026 board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. As per the official schedule, the CBSE board exams will begin on February 17, 2026, across all CBSE-affiliated schools in India and abroad. Class 10 examinations are scheduled to conclude on March 9, while Class 12 examinations will continue until April 9, 2026.

The board has stated that most of the exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, with a few papers scheduled between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The overall exam period will run from February 17 to July 15, 2026, covering various categories of examinations.

Exams Scheduled in 2026 Session

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CBSE, the examinations to be conducted in this period include:

Main Examinations for Classes 10 and 12

Class 12 Examinations for Sports Students

Second Board Examinations (Class 10)

Supplementary Examinations (Class 12)

To provide an additional opportunity for students, the Class 10 supplementary exams (Exam-2) are scheduled from May 15, 2026.

Evaluation Guidelines

The board has also issued details regarding evaluation timelines. The assessment of answer scripts will begin approximately 10 days after each subject’s exam and will be completed within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is conducted on February 20, 2026, evaluation will begin on March 3 and conclude by March 15.

CBSE has clarified that the released dates are tentative and subject to revision. The final datesheet will be published after schools submit the final list of candidates for the 2026 board examinations.

Find the detailed datesheet here.