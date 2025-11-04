Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 1: CEE Releases Merit and Category Lists; Submit Documents by Today

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the provisional state merit list and category list for the first round of NEET PG 2025 counselling. To check the list, candidates need to visit the official website.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the provisional state merit list and category list for the first round of NEET PG 2025 counselling, shortlisting 5,884 candidates. The lists have been prepared based on the registrations and verified eligibility criteria of the applicants and are now available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

To check the list, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the ‘PG Medical 2025 - Candidate Portal’ under the PG admission section. Separate links are available for the ‘Provisional Merit List’ and ‘Category List’, which can be downloaded in PDF format. Candidates can then search for their roll number to check their selection status.

The published merit and category lists include details such as the application number, roll number, NEET PG 2025 roll number, NEET PG rank, and candidate category. Out of the total shortlisted candidates, 34 applicants have been marked ineligible due to incomplete or incorrect documentation. These candidates have been instructed to upload the required documents via their candidate portal by today, November 4, 2025 (noon).

Earlier, the CEE had also published a list of 967 defective applications, directing those candidates to submit the necessary documents by October 27, 2025. The registration for Kerala NEET PG counselling 2025 began on September 10 and closed on September 30. Following the document verification process, the final merit list will be released soon on the official website.