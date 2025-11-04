NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 1: CEE Releases Merit and Category Lists; Submit Documents by Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Nov 2025
10:29 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the provisional state merit list and category list for the first round of NEET PG 2025 counselling.
To check the list, candidates need to visit the official website.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the provisional state merit list and category list for the first round of NEET PG 2025 counselling, shortlisting 5,884 candidates. The lists have been prepared based on the registrations and verified eligibility criteria of the applicants and are now available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

To check the list, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the ‘PG Medical 2025 - Candidate Portal’ under the PG admission section. Separate links are available for the ‘Provisional Merit List’ and ‘Category List’, which can be downloaded in PDF format. Candidates can then search for their roll number to check their selection status.

The published merit and category lists include details such as the application number, roll number, NEET PG 2025 roll number, NEET PG rank, and candidate category. Out of the total shortlisted candidates, 34 applicants have been marked ineligible due to incomplete or incorrect documentation. These candidates have been instructed to upload the required documents via their candidate portal by today, November 4, 2025 (noon).

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the CEE had also published a list of 967 defective applications, directing those candidates to submit the necessary documents by October 27, 2025. The registration for Kerala NEET PG counselling 2025 began on September 10 and closed on September 30. Following the document verification process, the final merit list will be released soon on the official website.

Last updated on 04 Nov 2025
10:30 AM
NEET PG 2025 Kerala NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling
Similar stories
WBSSC

WBSSC Releases ‘Tainted’ Staff List: Opens Fresh Application for 8477 Non-Teachin. . .

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Sche. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip Release Today - Download Steps and Admit Card Upd. . .

Law Colleges

Delhi HC: Law Colleges Can’t Withhold Exams or Promotion Over Attendance Shortage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
field data: This illustration by 19th century geographer Alexander von Humboldt of the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador shows plant species at different elevations
Geography

New Worlds

WBSSC

WBSSC Releases ‘Tainted’ Staff List: Opens Fresh Application for 8477 Non-Teachin. . .

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Sche. . .

IIT Madras

Rocket Science

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip Release Today - Download Steps and Admit Card Upd. . .

Law Colleges

Delhi HC: Law Colleges Can’t Withhold Exams or Promotion Over Attendance Shortage

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality