CEE Kerala to Announce KEAM 2025 Results Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Get Latest Details Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the KEAM exam can check their results through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in The final answer key of the KEAM 2025 examination has already been released by the Commissioner

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will announce the KEAM Result 2025 today, May 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the KEAM exam can check their results through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The final answer key of the KEAM 2025 examination has already been released by the Commissioner. Along with the final answer key, examination response of the candidates in the KEAM 2025 Engineering, Pharmacy Computer Based (CBT) Entrance Examination is also available on the candidate portal.

According to the schedule, KEAM 2025 was held in Computer Test (CBT) mode. The examination was conducted from April 23 to April 29, 2025. The examination was held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days for the Engineering course. For the pharmacy course, Session 1 was held from 11.30 am to 1 pm, Session II was held from 3.30 pm to 5 pm, and on the last date, the exam was held from 10 am to 11.30 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEAM 2025 Results: Steps to check

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the KEAM Result 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.