KEAM 2026 Revised Exam Date Out, Admit Card Released - Check Updated Schedule

Summary CEE Kerala has released the admit card for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2026 examination and announced a slight revision in the exam schedule. Candidates who have successfully completed their application process can now download their KEAM 2026 hall tickets from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE) has released the admit card for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2026 examination and announced a slight revision in the exam schedule. As per the latest update, the examination will now be conducted from April 17 to April 22, 2026, instead of the earlier schedule that extended till April 23.

Exam Schedule

Engineering - April 17 to April 22 (2 PM to 5 PM)

Pharmacy - April 18 to April 20 (10 AM to 11.30 AM)

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Candidates who have successfully completed their application process can now download their KEAM 2026 hall tickets from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, by logging into the candidate portal using their application number and password. The exam will be held across multiple centres in Kerala as well as in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, along with international centres including Sharjah, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the exam centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. Additionally, applicants are required to bring a valid photo identity proof such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, driving licence, passport, school ID, or any other officially recognised document. In case of unavailability, a certificate of identity issued by a gazetted officer or the head of the institution, with an attested photograph, will also be accepted.

The CEE has clarified that admit cards have been issued only to candidates who have completed all application requirements. Those with discrepancies in uploaded documents, including photographs, signature, or Class 10 certificates, or those who have not paid the full application fee, have not been provided with admit cards.

To address such issues, candidates have been given until 4 PM on April 15 to rectify defects through the official portal. Admit cards will be issued only after the necessary corrections are made and pending fees, if any, are cleared.

To download the KEAM 2026 admit card, candidates need to visit the official website, access the candidate portal, and log in using their credentials along with the security code displayed on the screen. After logging in, they can click on the admit card link, download it, and take a printout—preferably in colour—for use on the exam day.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and complete any pending corrections within the deadline to avoid last-minute complications.