CEE Kerala, Begins NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling; Detailed Schedule Here

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has begun the choice-filling process for Round 1 of Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and DNB programmes can now fill in their preferred colleges and courses on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in — until November 12, 5 PM.

According to the official schedule, the final seat allotment result for Round 1 will be declared on November 15. Candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective institutes between November 17 and 20 by 4 PM to confirm their admission.

“Candidates can submit their options according to their preference for course–college–quota combinations in the option list. A candidate should give options only if they are certain to join the course and college under the chosen quota, if allotted,” the official notification stated.

Seat allotments will be made based on the options exercised, NEET PG rank, and the candidate’s reservation category.

Candidates are also required to pay a security deposit at the time of choice filling — ₹10,000 for general category candidates, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Eligible Communities (OEC) candidates need to deposit ₹5,000.

The Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling process aims to ensure a fair and transparent allocation of postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in the state.