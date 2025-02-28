CBSE’s new rule for branch schools: What it means for campuses and how they are preparing

Summary According to the guidelines, a CBSE-affiliated school can now set up a branch school to provide education from Bal Vatika to Class 5 The branch school must have separate infrastructure, teachers, and staff but will be managed by the same society, trust, or Section-8 company that runs the main school

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new rules for establishing branch schools under the same affiliation number as the main school. According to the guidelines, a CBSE-affiliated school can now set up a branch school to provide education from Bal Vatika to Class 5. The branch school must have separate infrastructure, teachers, and staff but will be managed by the same society, trust, or Section-8 company that runs the main school.

While this move allows schools to expand, it comes with several challenges. Schools must find a suitable location within the same municipal limits, construct facilities that meet CBSE’s infrastructure standards, and arrange for financial resources. Additionally, both the main school and the branch school must maintain separate essential documents, including safety certificates and land recognition.

Principals of CBSE schools state that setting up a branch school requires major investments in infrastructure, staff recruitment, and educational resources. Neelima Kamrah, Principal of KIIT World School, Gurugram, said, “Establishing a branch school necessitates significant investment in infrastructure, recruitment of qualified staff, and procurement of educational resources. While we have allocated funds for expansion, we are exploring additional funding avenues to ensure financial sustainability. Identifying a suitable location within the same municipal limits, as mandated by CBSE, and constructing facilities that meet CBSE’s infrastructure standards pose logistical challenges for us as well. The initiation phase may require existing teachers to participate in the development of curricula and mentorship programs for new educators, temporarily increasing their workload.”

Some schools have already begun preparations to establish branch schools. Kanak Gupta, Group Director of Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools, which has over 50 campuses in the country, shared their progress: “We understand that sufficient financial resources are needed to guarantee the main schools and the branch school's continued existence, running expenses, and development of facilities. At present, we have devised a comprehensive financial model, ensuring transparency and accountability in financial management. We have already initiated the groundwork, including site identification, resource allocation, and infrastructure planning. There is recce for branch school within the municipal limits of the same city as the main school. We are actively identifying strategic locations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to maximise our impact while maintaining operational efficiency.”

For many schools, setting up a branch school is a long-term project that requires careful planning. Gautam Rajgarhia, Pro Vice Chairman of DPS Nashik, DPS Lava Nagpur, DPS Varanasi, and DPS Hinjawadi Pune, highlighted their structured approach: “Establishing a branch school is a strategic decision that requires great planning. We will carry out meticulous resource planning for the same. Although land acquisitions, various approvals, financial planning, etc., are some of the challenges associated with expansion which we will have to go through. We are aiming to start to actively evaluate potential locations and ensure that the necessary infrastructure, faculty, and administrative frameworks are in place. In accordance with the structured approval procedure laid down by CBSE, we will commence the application process for the 2026-27 session through the SARAS 6.0 Portal.”