CBSE 2025

CBSE to conduct special exam for students who miss Class 12 Hindi Exam 2025 on 15 March- Important details here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Mar 2025
18:46 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that Class 12 students who are unable to appear for the Hindi Core and Hindi Elective exam on March 15, 2025, will be given a chance to take a special examination
The decision to offer flexibility has been taken due to the celebration of the Holi festival in some regions of the country

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that Class 12 students who are unable to appear for the Hindi Core and Hindi Elective exam on March 15, 2025, will be given a chance to take a special examination.

As per the official press release, “It has been informed to CBSE that, though the festival of Holi would be celebrated on 14th March, 2025 in most parts of the country, in few places, either the celebrations would take place on 15th March, 2025.”

The decision to offer flexibility has been taken due to the celebration of the Holi festival in some regions of the country.

“In view of the constraints that some students may face, it has been decided that, while Examination would be held on 15 March, those students who find it difficult to appear in the same may decide not to appear on the day, i.e. 15th march. It has further been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted, as per the policy of the Board,” added the official notice.

Last updated on 13 Mar 2025
18:47 PM
CBSE 2025 CBSE CBSE exam CBSE Exam, Class 12
