CBSE

CBSE to conclude application for Superintendent and Jr Assistant positions on January 31

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2025
15:28 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for the positions, can do so on the official website cbse.gov.in
Through this recruitment process, a total of 142 positions of Superintendents and 70 Junior Assistant positions will be filled

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the application process for the positions of Superintendent and and Junior Assistant positions on January 31. Candidates who wish to apply for the positions, can do so on the official website cbse.gov.in.

Through this recruitment process, a total of 142 positions of Superintendents and 70 Junior Assistant positions will be filled.

How to apply for Superintendent and Junior Assistant positions?

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioning 'Online application for direct recruitment for the post of Superintendent and junior assistant'

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Login to your account and fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application

Step 8: Download the application form and take a printout

Educational Qualifications

Superintendent - Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree or an equivalent one from a recognised university

Junior Assistant - Candidates must have passed in Class 12 board examination from a recognised board or university

Age limit

Candidates applying for both the positions must be above the age of 18 years on January 31, 2025.

Application fee

General/EWS/OBC - Rs 800

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women/Department candidates - No fee required

Last updated on 30 Jan 2025
17:55 PM
CBSE
Similar stories
Representative Image
UP Madarsah Board

UP Madarsah Education Board releases exam schedule for Arabic and Persian Exam 2025

IGNOU

IGNOU January 2025: Re-registration deadline tomorrow at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Detail. . .

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix Out - Choice Filling Begins!

Representative Image
State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI announces exam dates for SBI Clerk Exam 2024 - Admit Cards to be released on this. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
CMAT 2025

NTA to release provisional answer keys of CMAT 2025 soon on official website - How to. . .

Representative Image
State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI announces exam dates for SBI Clerk Exam 2024 - Admit Cards to be released on this. . .

Representative Image
UP Madarsah Board

UP Madarsah Education Board releases exam schedule for Arabic and Persian Exam 2025

International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London are organising the Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2025.
International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM)

IIHM Unites 50 Nations for Young Chef Olympiad 2025 on the Global Culinary Stage

IGNOU

IGNOU January 2025: Re-registration deadline tomorrow at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Detail. . .

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix Out - Choice Filling Begins!