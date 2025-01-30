CBSE to conclude application for Superintendent and Jr Assistant positions on January 31

Summary Candidates who wish to apply for the positions, can do so on the official website cbse.gov.in Through this recruitment process, a total of 142 positions of Superintendents and 70 Junior Assistant positions will be filled

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the application process for the positions of Superintendent and and Junior Assistant positions on January 31. Candidates who wish to apply for the positions, can do so on the official website cbse.gov.in.

Through this recruitment process, a total of 142 positions of Superintendents and 70 Junior Assistant positions will be filled.

How to apply for Superintendent and Junior Assistant positions?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioning 'Online application for direct recruitment for the post of Superintendent and junior assistant'

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Login to your account and fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application

Step 8: Download the application form and take a printout

Educational Qualifications

Superintendent - Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree or an equivalent one from a recognised university

Junior Assistant - Candidates must have passed in Class 12 board examination from a recognised board or university

Age limit

Candidates applying for both the positions must be above the age of 18 years on January 31, 2025.

Application fee

General/EWS/OBC - Rs 800

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women/Department candidates - No fee required