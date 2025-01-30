CBSE to conclude application for Superintendent and Jr Assistant positions on January 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the application process for the positions of Superintendent and and Junior Assistant positions on January 31. Candidates who wish to apply for the positions, can do so on the official website cbse.gov.in.
Through this recruitment process, a total of 142 positions of Superintendents and 70 Junior Assistant positions will be filled.
How to apply for Superintendent and Junior Assistant positions?
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioning 'Online application for direct recruitment for the post of Superintendent and junior assistant'
Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details
Step 4: Login to your account and fill up the application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Pay application fee
Step 7: Submit the application
Step 8: Download the application form and take a printout
Educational Qualifications
Superintendent - Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree or an equivalent one from a recognised university
Junior Assistant - Candidates must have passed in Class 12 board examination from a recognised board or university
Age limit
Candidates applying for both the positions must be above the age of 18 years on January 31, 2025.
Application fee
General/EWS/OBC - Rs 800
SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women/Department candidates - No fee required