CBSE Directs Schools to Adopt Three-Language Policy for Class 6 Urgently, Issues R3 Rollout Deadline

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to implement the R3 component of the three-language policy for Class 6. The board noted that several schools have already initiated the implementation of the R3 language structure, and urged the remaining institutions to act promptly.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to implement the R3 component of the three-language policy for Class 6 under the Scheme of Studies for the 2026–27 academic session. Schools have been instructed to ensure compliance within seven days from the issuance of the official circular.

In its notification, CBSE stated that while textbooks for R3 languages—selected from those listed in the Constitution of India—are currently under development, schools must begin teaching the third language immediately using locally available resources. These materials should align with the competencies outlined in the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 (NCFSE 2023).

The board noted that several schools have already initiated the implementation of the R3 language structure, and urged the remaining institutions to act promptly. The R1, R2, R3 framework, as recommended by the NCFSE 2023, emphasises multilingualism by encouraging students to learn two native Indian languages, thereby fostering linguistic skills, cultural awareness, and national integration.

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CBSE has also asked schools to finalise their choice of R3 language and inform their respective regional offices. Additionally, schools must update the selected language details on the OASIS portal. The board clarified that only those languages introduced at the Class 6 level will be available as subject options for students in Classes 9 and 10 within the same school.

Regional offices have been instructed to coordinate with schools to collect data on R3 language implementation and maintain records for monitoring purposes. The board has reiterated that schools must take all necessary steps to ensure immediate and effective execution of the directive.

In a related development, CBSE has also introduced Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the curriculum for Classes 3 to 8. The syllabus has been developed by experts from institutions such as IIT Madras, Azim Premji University, and Dhirubhai Ambani School, among others. For Classes 3 to 5, CT concepts will be integrated into subjects like Mathematics and The World Around Us, while for Classes 6 to 8, these components will be incorporated across subjects through project-based and worksheet-driven learning.

Read the official notice here.