CBSE Launches Counselling Hub & Spoke School Model - Check List of Selected Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out the Counseling Hub and Spoke School Model for the academic session 2025-26, aiming to boost students’ mental health and overall well-being. This pioneering initiative focuses on building a collaborative counselling network across schools to provide timely psychosocial support and foster a healthier learning environment.

As per the official notification, the model has been designed “to strengthen psychosocial support systems in schools by fostering a collaborative network of Hub Schools and Spoke Schools.” The CBSE has also released the list of selected hub and spoke schools for this session, which includes Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Sainik Schools, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan, State Director of Education, AWES, and Central Tibetan School Administration.

In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the initiative seeks to expand counselling access, enhance schools’ institutional capacity, and promote peer learning for student well-being. The school head or principal will serve as the central authority, ensuring smooth execution of the model, while counsellors and health teachers will provide direct guidance and support to students.

Hub school counsellors will work in collaboration with spoke school counsellors to conduct monthly activities designed to offer continuous psychosocial support. A structured reporting system has also been set up, where spoke schools are required to submit monthly reports to their hub schools. These reports will then be compiled and forwarded to CBSE through a designated Google form by the 5th of each month, ensuring systematic monitoring and quality control of all counselling activities.

By reinforcing counselling frameworks and integrating mental health support within schools, the CBSE Counseling Hub & Spoke Model is set to become a key step in addressing students’ emotional and psychological needs in the evolving educational landscape.

Find the full list of selected hubs and spoke schools here.