CBSE Direct Admissions and Subject Change Deadline Tomorrow - Board Issues Guidelines

Posted on 30 Aug 2025
09:44 AM

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released fresh guidelines for affiliated schools, reiterating strict compliance with deadlines for direct admissions and subject change requests in Classes 10 and 12 for the 2025-26 academic session. According to the Board, schools may allow direct admissions only up to August 31, 2025, and all such cases must be compiled in a tabular format separately for both classes. The compiled records, along with supporting documents, must be forwarded to the respective CBSE Regional Office by September 2, 2025.

The deadline for approvals from Regional Offices has been fixed as September 15, 2025.

CBSE also clarified that exceptions will only be made for students seeking admission after August 31 due to the transfer of a parent employed in government service. In such cases, schools have been directed to send all documents to the concerned Regional Office within two days of admission through Harkara.

Similar deadlines apply to requests for subject changes in Classes 10 and 12. Schools must finalise all such cases by August 31, 2025, and send compiled records to Regional Offices by September 2, 2025. These will be processed strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures of CBSE and cleared by September 15, 2025. The Board firmly stated that “no cases of direct admission or subject change should be entertained by the schools after August 31, 2025.”

Emphasising accountability, CBSE placed the onus on school heads to ensure timely compliance with these norms. It reminded stakeholders that conducting examinations in a fair, transparent, and time-bound manner requires collective responsibility from schools, principals, teachers, parents, and students.

Additionally, the Board announced the operationalisation of four new Regional Offices in Lucknow, Gurugram, Ranchi, and Raipur from September 1, 2025. Until then, cases will continue to be handled by the parent offices at Prayagraj, Panchkula, Patna, and Bhubaneswar, respectively. CBSE also noted that three new Sub-Regional Offices—Agartala, Itanagar, and Gangtok—will function under the Guwahati Regional Office for the current academic year.

Last updated on 30 Aug 2025
09:45 AM
