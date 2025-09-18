CBSE Issues Guidelines For LOC Form Correction; Edit Window From October 13

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a reminder to all affiliated schools to ensure accurate and error-free submission of student data in the List of Candidates (LOC) for the upcoming Classes 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2025–26. The board has emphasized the importance of precision, particularly in the selection of subject codes and personal details.

To facilitate corrections, CBSE will open an official correction window from October 13 to October 27, 2025, on its official website — cbse.gov.in. Schools will be allowed to make necessary edits to student data, including names, date of birth, and subject-related details during this period.

The board has urged schools to take special care while choosing subject codes, especially for commonly misselected subjects. For Class 10, schools are advised to double-check entries for subjects like Hindi-A (002), Hindi-B (085), Urdu-A (003), Urdu-B (303), Mathematics Standard (041), and Mathematics Basic (241). For Class 12, attention must be paid to distinctions between core and elective subjects such as Hindi Core (302) and Hindi Elective (002), as well as English Core (301), English Elective (001), Sanskrit Core (322), Sanskrit Elective (022), Urdu Core (303), Urdu Elective (003), Mathematics (041), and Applied Mathematics (241).

ADVERTISEMENT

Importantly, CBSE clarified that even if schools have already submitted the LOC and paid the examination fee, they will still be permitted to make corrections up to the last date of the correction window. However, an additional fee may be applicable if any changes are made after initial submission.

After the final submission of LOC data, schools will be able to generate a data verification slip for each student. If discrepancies are noticed at that stage, updates can still be made within the correction window timeframe, ensuring students’ data is accurate for the board exams.

The board's advisory underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of the examination process and preventing future complications that may arise due to errors in official records. Schools are advised to verify each entry with extreme care before final submission.