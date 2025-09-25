CBSE

CBSE Invites Applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025; Apply by October 23

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Sep 2025
15:22 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application window for the Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2025 and the renewal of scholarships awarded in the previous academic year. Eligible students can submit their applications through the official website — cbse.gov.in — by October 23, 2025.

This merit-based scholarship aims to support single girl children who have excelled academically and wish to continue their education in Classes 11 and 12. Selected students under the scheme will receive a financial benefit of ₹500 per month for two years.

The eligibility criteria for the scholarship is as follows:

  • Must be the only girl child of her parents
  • Must have scored 60% or above in Class 10 CBSE board exams
  • Must be enrolled in Class 11 or 12 in a CBSE-affiliated school
  • Monthly tuition fee of the school should not exceed: ₹1,500 for Indian students ₹6,000 for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) students
  • ₹1,500 for Indian students
  • ₹6,000 for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) students
  • Must continue her school studies in Class 11 and 12 without interruption
  • Indian nationals only are eligible for this scholarship
  • Scholars can simultaneously avail other concessions or scholarships provided by the school or other organizations

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Steps to apply

  • Click on the Main Website link
  • Locate the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 public notice
  • Click on the application link provided
  • Fill in the required details and upload necessary documents
  • Pay the application fee (if applicable)
  • Download and print the completed application form for your records

CBSE has encouraged eligible students and their guardians to apply early and ensure all documentation is complete to avoid last-minute issues. The initiative continues to promote gender equality in education by encouraging academic pursuit among single girl children.

For additional details and updates, students are advised to regularly visit the CBSE academic portal.

Last updated on 25 Sep 2025
15:23 PM
CBSE CBSE board Single Girl Child Scholarship Child Scholarship
