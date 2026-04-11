CBSE to Integrate AI, Computational Thinking Across Core Subjects - Board Issues Guidelines

Summary has directed all affiliated schools to incorporate concepts of Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into core academic subjects. he move is part of the board’s broader effort to equip students with future-ready skills and align school education with emerging technological advancements.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to incorporate concepts of Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into core academic subjects, including Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences, and Languages. The move is part of the board’s broader effort to equip students with future-ready skills and align school education with emerging technological advancements.

In an official notification, CBSE emphasised the importance of introducing AI concepts through age-appropriate methods, covering foundational knowledge, practical applications, and ethical considerations. Schools have been encouraged to adopt interdisciplinary, project-based learning approaches that connect CT and AI with real-life scenarios, thereby enhancing students’ problem-solving abilities and analytical thinking.

The initiative follows the recent introduction of a dedicated “Computational Thinking and Understanding AI” curriculum for students of Classes 3 to 8 for the 2026–27 academic session. The curriculum aims to strengthen logical reasoning, pattern recognition, and systematic problem-solving skills, while also promoting awareness about the responsible and ethical use of AI technologies.

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To support effective implementation, CBSE has announced a series of training programmes and workshops for teachers. These sessions will focus on equipping educators with the necessary pedagogical tools to seamlessly integrate CT and AI concepts into classroom teaching. The board has also designated CT and AI as the central training theme for the current academic session, with sub-themes designed to build teacher capacity and encourage innovative teaching practices.

As part of the initiative, schools have been asked to identify and submit their three best presentations or research papers from CT-AI workshops for evaluation at the national level by an expert committee. The expected outcomes include fostering a school-wide culture that supports technological learning, enhancing interdisciplinary education, and encouraging hands-on projects involving coding, data science, and AI applications.

The workshops will be conducted in offline mode and will also feature expert-led sessions to familiarise students with the latest developments in AI and related fields. CBSE will organise regional orientation programmes for teachers, with a participation fee of ₹700. Educators attending these sessions will receive six Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours under the board’s training framework.

Through this initiative, CBSE aims to create a dynamic learning environment that not only prepares students for future careers but also promotes ethical and responsible use of emerging technologies.