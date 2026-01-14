CBSE Directs Schools to Update Mandatory Public Disclosures, Issues Deadline & Strict Guidelines

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all affiliated schools to upload and update mandatory public disclosures on their official websites. In its official circular, CBSE stated that schools must prominently display key institutional information, including the fee structure, annual academic calendar, and details of the School Management Committee (SMC) and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all affiliated schools to upload and update mandatory public disclosures on their official websites by February 15, cautioning that failure to comply may invite action under the board’s affiliation bylaws. The directive has been issued to strengthen transparency, ensure regulatory compliance and enable parents to make informed decisions.

In its official circular, CBSE stated that schools must prominently display key institutional information, including the fee structure, annual academic calendar, and details of the School Management Committee (SMC) and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA). Schools are also required to upload the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for the past three academic years.

The board has further mandated that schools publish year-wise data on the number of registered students, pass percentages and relevant remarks. Institutions must also clearly specify their teacher–student ratio on their websites, a requirement that CBSE said is often overlooked or inadequately disclosed.

Emphasising staff-related transparency, CBSE has directed schools to upload comprehensive details of their teaching workforce. This includes the number and qualifications of principals, vice-principals, head teachers, post graduate teachers (PGTs), trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and primary teachers (PRTs). Information related to special educators, counsellors and wellness teachers must also be made available. The board noted that teacher qualification details are frequently missing or outdated on school websites despite repeated instructions.

Reiterating existing norms, CBSE highlighted that the pupil–teacher ratio must not exceed 30:1. Additionally, each section should have a minimum of 1.5 teachers, excluding the principal, physical education teacher and counsellor, to ensure adequate academic support for students.

The board reminded schools that maintaining a functional and regularly updated website is a compulsory condition of CBSE affiliation. Along with academic and staff-related disclosures, schools must upload self-attested copies of critical documents such as affiliation and renewal letters, trust or society registration certificates, Right to Education (RTE) recognition, building safety and fire safety certificates, drinking water and sanitation certificates, and the District Education Officer (DEO) certificate or self-certification, as applicable.

CBSE also specified that infrastructure-related disclosures should include details of the campus area, number of classrooms, laboratories, library facilities, toilets—including those accessible for children with special needs (CWSN)—internet connectivity, and a YouTube link to the school inspection video. The board warned that if any uploaded document is found to be false or misleading at a later stage, the school will be liable for strict action as per CBSE norms.

Underlining the importance of accurate public disclosures, CBSE stated that adherence to the February 15 deadline is mandatory. Any failure to comply will be treated as a violation of affiliation conditions and may lead to appropriate regulatory action.

