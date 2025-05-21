CBSE Begins Application for Class 12 Answer Books Scanned Copies 2025- Direct Link to Apply Here

Summary Candidates who wish to get the scanned copy of the answer books can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in As per the schedule, the last date to apply for this is May 27, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education commenced the application process for obtaining Class 12 answer books scanned copies on May 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to get the scanned copy of the answer books can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for this is May 27, 2025. The Class 12 window for verification of marks, re-evaluation and both will begin on May 28 and will close on June 3, 2025.

To obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer books, candidates will have to pay Rs 700 per subject for a scanned copy. Candidates who have applied for a photocopy of the evaluated answer books in the prescribed manner will be eligible to apply for mark verification. After receiving the photocopy, students can check their answer sheets for any discrepancies or errors in the evaluation. The outcome of the mark verification will be communicated in the same login account of the candidate from which she/he has applied for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer books.

CBSE 2025 Class 12 Scanned Copies: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in Click on scanned copy link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details Click on submit and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

CBSE 2025 Class 12 Scanned Copies: Direct Link