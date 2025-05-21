CBSE

CBSE Begins Application for Class 12 Answer Books Scanned Copies 2025- Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 May 2025
14:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to get the scanned copy of the answer books can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
As per the schedule, the last date to apply for this is May 27, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education commenced the application process for obtaining Class 12 answer books scanned copies on May 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to get the scanned copy of the answer books can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for this is May 27, 2025. The Class 12 window for verification of marks, re-evaluation and both will begin on May 28 and will close on June 3, 2025.

To obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer books, candidates will have to pay Rs 700 per subject for a scanned copy. Candidates who have applied for a photocopy of the evaluated answer books in the prescribed manner will be eligible to apply for mark verification. After receiving the photocopy, students can check their answer sheets for any discrepancies or errors in the evaluation. The outcome of the mark verification will be communicated in the same login account of the candidate from which she/he has applied for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer books.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE 2025 Class 12 Scanned Copies: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in
  2. Click on scanned copy link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details
  4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

CBSE 2025 Class 12 Scanned Copies: Direct Link

Last updated on 21 May 2025
14:09 PM
CBSE CBSE 2025 Board Exams 2025
Similar stories
NCET 2025

NCET Answer Key 2025 Out - Raise Objections by May 22; Check Marking Scheme by NTA

Judicial Services

Fresh Graduates Barred! SC Revises Judicial Service Exam Eligibility, Increases LDCE . . .

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 - COAP 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised, New Dates Announced

MAH MBA CET 2025

MAH MBA CET 2025 Final Answer Key Released: Check Updated Responses and Result Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NCET 2025

NCET Answer Key 2025 Out - Raise Objections by May 22; Check Marking Scheme by NTA

International conference

Brainware University to Host ICSCI 2025: International Conference on Sustainable Comp. . .

Judicial Services

Fresh Graduates Barred! SC Revises Judicial Service Exam Eligibility, Increases LDCE . . .

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 - COAP 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised, New Dates Announced

MAH MBA CET 2025

MAH MBA CET 2025 Final Answer Key Released: Check Updated Responses and Result Detail. . .

Odisha government

UG Courses Admission Deadline Extended by Odisha Govt - CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality