Canara Bank

Canara Bank Opens Applications for 3,500 Graduate Apprentice Posts; Apply by October 12

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Sep 2025
16:18 PM

File Image

Summary
The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,500 apprenticeship training seats across the country under the Apprenticeship Act
This initiative is targeted at graduates seeking practical training and exposure in the banking sector

Canara Bank has officially opened the application process for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentices, inviting online applications from eligible and interested candidates starting Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,500 apprenticeship training seats across the country under the Apprenticeship Act.

Candidates can submit their applications through the official website of the bank at canarabank.bank.in. As per the official notification, the last date to apply is October 12, 2025. This initiative is targeted at graduates seeking practical training and exposure in the banking sector.

The selection process is expected to follow the norms laid out under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). The apprenticeship program will offer a structured training period that enhances employability skills and provides valuable experience in the functioning of a public sector bank.

An application fee of ₹500 is applicable to all categories except SC/ST/PwD candidates, who are exempted from payment. The bank has urged applicants to read the eligibility criteria and application guidelines carefully before proceeding with the online form.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Interested candidates must follow these steps to apply:

  1. Visit the official website: canarabank.bank.in
  2. Click on the link titled “Engagement of Graduate Apprentice in Canara Bank under Apprenticeship” on the homepage
  3. Register by providing the required personal and educational details
  4. Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents
  5. Pay the applicable application fee
  6. Submit the completed form and download the confirmation
  7. Take a printout of the confirmation for future reference
Last updated on 24 Sep 2025
16:19 PM
