Border Security Force

BSF Opens Correction Window for Head Constable Recruitment 2025; Know Last Date to Edit Application

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Sep 2025
13:55 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to make corrections to their submitted applications can now do so by visiting the official recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in
The correction window will remain open for three days, closing on September 26, 2025

The Border Security Force (BSF) has opened the correction window for the Head Constable Recruitment 2025 application process starting today, September 24, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections to their submitted applications can now do so by visiting the official recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The correction window will remain open for three days, closing on September 26, 2025. During this period, applicants will be able to modify or correct details in their one-time registration or online application forms as per their requirements. After making the necessary changes, candidates will be permitted to re-submit their corrected applications.

According to the official notification, a uniform correction charge of ₹100 will be levied for making changes, regardless of the number or type of corrections made. This fee applies uniformly across all categories and genders.

BSF Head Constable Application 2025: Steps to Make Changes

  1. Visit the BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
  2. Click on the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage.
  3. Log in using your credentials on the newly opened page.
  4. Once logged in, the submitted application form will be displayed.
  5. Review the form and make the required changes.
  6. Pay the correction fee of ₹100 and click submit.
  7. Download and save the confirmation page.
  8. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to double-check their applications for accuracy before the correction window closes to avoid any disqualification at later stages of recruitment. For more information and updates, applicants should regularly visit the BSF recruitment portal.

Last updated on 24 Sep 2025
13:57 PM
