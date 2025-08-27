BSEH To Declare HTET Result 2025 Soon at bseh.org.in- Read Latest Updates Inside

Summary Once declared, candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) can access their results through the official website, bseh.org.in Ahead of the result declaration, the board conducted mandatory biometric verification on August 25 and 26, 2025, with verification centers established in all 22 districts of Haryana

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the HTET Result 2025 soon. Once declared, candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) can access their results through the official website, bseh.org.in.

As per the schedule, the examination was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2025, across the state at 673 examination centres, with over 4 lakh candidates registered to appear.

The Level 3 (PGT) exam took place on July 30 from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, while the Level 2 (TGT) and Level 1 (PRT) exams were held on July 31 — the TGT exam in the forenoon session (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and the PRT exam in the afternoon session (3:00 PM to 5:30 PM).

Ahead of the result declaration, the board conducted mandatory biometric verification on August 25 and 26, 2025, with verification centers established in all 22 districts of Haryana. The district-wise list of candidates and verification centers was made available earlier on the official website.

HTET Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in On the home page, click on the link to download the HTET Results 2025 Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Check the HTET Results 2025 displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for further use

The HTET qualification is a key requirement for candidates aspiring to secure teaching positions in government schools across Haryana. For further related details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.