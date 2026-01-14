HTET

HTET 2026 Postponed - When Will the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test be Held? All Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2026
15:40 PM

File Image

Summary
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has postponed the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026, according to updates reflected on the official HTET website. As per media reports, the examination is now expected to be conducted in the last week of January. Earlier, the HTET 2026 was tentatively scheduled to take place on January 17 and 18.

Although the board has not released a separate official notification announcing the postponement, the previously mentioned examination dates have been removed from the “important dates” section of the HTET portal. This change strongly indicates a revision in the examination schedule and has prompted candidates to await further clarification from the authorities.

CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Releases Revised Schedule
CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Releases Revised Schedule

The HTET is a mandatory eligibility examination for candidates aspiring to secure teaching positions in government schools across Haryana. The test is conducted at three levels, depending on the class range candidates intend to teach. Level 1 is meant for primary teachers teaching Classes 1 to 5, Level 2 is conducted for trained graduate teachers (TGT) covering Classes 6 to 8, and Level 3 is held for postgraduate teachers (PGT) for Classes 9 to 12. Qualifying the HTET is a key requirement in the teacher recruitment process in the state.

In a recent clarification, BSEH informed candidates that the Aadhaar card is not mandatory for applying for HTET 2026. Aspirants can complete the application process using other valid identification documents as prescribed by the board.

The Board of School Education, Haryana, is expected to issue a detailed notification shortly, announcing the revised examination dates and the schedule for downloading the HTET 2026 admit cards. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website, bseh.org.in, for the latest updates and official announcements related to the examination.

Last updated on 14 Jan 2026
15:40 PM
HTET Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Board of School Education Haryana BSEH Exams postponed
