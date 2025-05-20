BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT at biharboardonline.com- Get Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and download it through the official website of BSEB at objection.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com Candidates will be able to download the answer key and raise objections against it until May 21, 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board issued the BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025 answer key. The answer key has been released for objective questions. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and download it through the official website of BSEB at objection.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com.

Candidates will be able to download the answer key and raise objections against it until May 21, 2025. The link to raise objections will be active until 4 pm tomorrow. As per the schedule, the Bihar Board Class 12th compartmental Examination commenced from Friday, May 2, 2025, and concluded on May 13, 2025. The examination was held in two sessions - the first session was conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 am and the second session from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

BSEB announced the Bihar Board class 12th result on March 25, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.56%

BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025: Steps to download answer key

Visit the official websites- objection.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com Click on BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025 answer key link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed Check the answer key and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025: Direct Link