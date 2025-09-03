bseb

BSEB Extends Registration Date For Bihar Class Board Exam 2027- Check Official Notice Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Sep 2025
13:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to appear for the Class 10 exam in 2027 can register online through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.org
Candidates who will register for matric board exams during this period will be required to download the pre-filled declaration form for the accuracy and verification of their details

The Bihar School Examination Board extended the registration date for Class 10 board exams 2027 till September 15, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the Class 10 exam in 2027 can register online through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.org.

Candidates who will register for matric board exams during this period will be required to download the pre-filled declaration form for the accuracy and verification of their details. As per the schedule, the last date for payment of the registration fee is September 12, 2025.

This year, 15,58,077 students (8,05,392 girls and 7,52,685 boys) appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination. A total of 12,79,294 students have passed the exam, of whom 6,49,674 are girls and 6,29,620 are boys. 82.11 per cent students passed the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2027: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com

2. Click on Bihar Board Exam 2026 Secondary link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves for the exam

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
13:53 PM
bseb class 10 exams board exams
Similar stories
AIBE

Supreme Court Upholds BCI’s AIBE Fee Structure, Dismisses Petition - Details

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in - Download . . .

NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released Tomorrow: Check All Major Changes Introduced This Y. . .

school closure

Punjab Floods: Government Extends Closure of All Schools and Colleges! Check Guidelin. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE

Supreme Court Upholds BCI’s AIBE Fee Structure, Dismisses Petition - Details

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in - Download . . .

NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released Tomorrow: Check All Major Changes Introduced This Y. . .

school closure

Punjab Floods: Government Extends Closure of All Schools and Colleges! Check Guidelin. . .

AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Counselling - Final Phase Registration Begins; Direct Link and Key Dates

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Soon? SC to Hear Transparency Plea Regarding Answer Key on S. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality