BSEB Extends Registration Date For Bihar Class Board Exam 2027- Check Official Notice Here

Summary Candidates who wish to appear for the Class 10 exam in 2027 can register online through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.org Candidates who will register for matric board exams during this period will be required to download the pre-filled declaration form for the accuracy and verification of their details

The Bihar School Examination Board extended the registration date for Class 10 board exams 2027 till September 15, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the Class 10 exam in 2027 can register online through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.org.

Candidates who will register for matric board exams during this period will be required to download the pre-filled declaration form for the accuracy and verification of their details. As per the schedule, the last date for payment of the registration fee is September 12, 2025.

This year, 15,58,077 students (8,05,392 girls and 7,52,685 boys) appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination. A total of 12,79,294 students have passed the exam, of whom 6,49,674 are girls and 6,29,620 are boys. 82.11 per cent students passed the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2027: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com

2. Click on Bihar Board Exam 2026 Secondary link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves for the exam

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use