Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Steps, Fee and Exam Dates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the online application process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 from today, September 19. Candidates aspiring to qualify as teachers for secondary and senior secondary levels can now submit their applications through the official website — bsebstet.org. The last date to complete the registration process is September 27, 2025.

Initially, the application form was to be released on September 11 with a deadline of September 19. However, the board postponed the window, and as per the latest notification, candidates can apply between September 19 and 27, 2025.

How to Apply for Bihar STET 2025

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Click on the online application link on the homepage. Select Register new candidate and complete the registration. Log in and fill out the Bihar STET application form. Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS: ₹960 for one paper; ₹1,140 for both papers

SC, ST: ₹760 for one paper; ₹1,140 for both papers

Applicants must ensure that the uploaded photo is a coloured passport-size image (80 KB–200 KB, 3.5 cm × 4.5 cm), and the signature should be 50 KB–200 KB in size.

The Bihar STET 2025 exam will be conducted from October 4 to October 25, 2025, and the results are scheduled to be announced on November 1, 2025. The test will consist of two papers - paper 1 for secondary-level teachers and paper 2 for senior secondary-level teachers.