BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Opens September 21; Check Deadline Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will open the objection window for the BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Answer Key 2025 on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam and wish to challenge any answers can do so through the official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The commission has notified that the objection window will remain open until September 27, 2025. Each challenge will require a non-refundable fee of ₹250 per question. Candidates must submit objections strictly through the official online portal within the stipulated timeframe. Objections sent after the deadline or via any other mode will not be accepted, the BPSC stated.

The provisional answer key for the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 was earlier released on the BPSC website, allowing candidates to cross-check their responses before the commission proceeds to prepare the final answer key.

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the link titled “BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025” on the homepage The answer key PDF will open in a new tab Download the file and verify your responses Keep a printout for reference during the objection process

Candidates are advised to gather sufficient proof or justification before raising objections, as the commission will consider only those backed by credible sources.

Once the review of objections is complete, BPSC will release the final answer key, followed by the announcement of prelims results.